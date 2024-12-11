All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister outlines sanctions that West can still impose to force Putin to negotiate

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 11 December 2024, 18:54
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha believes that more stringent Western sanctions against the Kremlin could encourage it to negotiate a just peace in Ukraine. He specifically points to sanctions targeting Russia's shadow fleet and the metallurgy sector.

Source: Sybiha in an interview with LB.ua news outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha also drew attention to Russia's banking sector and welcomed the United States' decision to impose sanctions on this area.

"We are closely monitoring the increase in trade in third countries that have not imposed sanctions on Russia, particularly in [relation to the rise in trade of] dual-use products," he added.

In addition, the foreign minister emphasised that using frozen assets is another lever to pressure Russia into a just peace. Kyiv seeks to utilise these assets to compensate for losses, purchase weapons and support recovery efforts.

Background: 

  • After Donald Trump's election as US president, Kyiv stressed the need to use the "peace through strength" approach to force Russia to end the war.
  • Sybiha's statement came on the eve of the EU ambassadors' approval of the 15th package of sanctions against Russia, which provides for stricter measures against Russia's shadow fleet.

