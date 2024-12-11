All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot legally recognise occupied territories as Russian

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 11 December 2024, 19:20
Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot legally recognise occupied territories as Russian
Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that Ukraine cannot legally recognise the temporarily occupied territories as Russian.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with CBN

Quote: "We cannot legally recognise the territories occupied by Russia as Russian. Under the Constitution of Ukraine, this is not possible, and internally, it would lead to a division within Ukrainian society. Our strongest weapon during this full-scale invasion is the unity of our people… So, we cannot play with things that would split our society."

Details: The president emphasised that if Ukraine had more equipment and support from its partners, Ukrainian forces could exert greater pressure on the Russians on the battlefield. However, if these resources are insufficient, the issue may be addressed diplomatically. Nonetheless, Ukraine will not legally recognise the territories occupied by Russia.

"If we legally recognise certain temporarily occupied territories as Russian, it means we have forgiven them [Russia – ed.], it means the world has calmed down," the president stressed.

occupationZelenskyy
