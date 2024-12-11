All Sections
Pentagon confirms Russia may launch Oreshnik missile on Ukraine in coming days

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 11 December 2024, 22:22
Sabrina Singh. Photo: Getty Images

Russia could strike Ukraine again with its experimental Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile.

Source: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, during a briefing at the Pentagon, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Singh recalled that Vladimir Putin has publicly announced his intention to carry out another Oreshnik launch.

Quote: "It’s possible that Russia could do it in the coming days. I don’t have an exact date for you." 

Singh said that if Russia does launch Oreshnik, it will not "be a game changer on the battlefield" but rather "another attempt to inflict harm and casualties in Ukraine."

She affirmed that the United States and its allies will continue to support Ukraine, including with air defence.

Background: 

  • On 28 November, Russia fired an Oreshnik experimental medium-range ballistic missile on the city of Dnipro during a large-scale attack on Ukraine. Russian state-owned news agencies described this as retaliation for Kyiv's long-range strikes against Russian Federation territory.
  • The Pentagon says that the Oreshnik is based on the Russian RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile.
  • Western leaders believe Russia launched the Oreshnik to send a strategic message to the West.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Vladimir Putin’s sabre-rattling with the Oreshnik missile is aimed solely at disrupting President Trump’s efforts to end the war.

