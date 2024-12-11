All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US intelligence says Russia might launch another Oreshnik intermediate-range missile on Ukraine in coming days – AP

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 11 December 2024, 17:33
US intelligence says Russia might launch another Oreshnik intermediate-range missile on Ukraine in coming days – AP
Wreckage from the Oreshnik missile launched on Ukraine on 21 November. Photo: Ukraine’s Security Service

The Associated Press (AP) has reported that US intelligence has determined that Russia may use its new Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine "in the coming days". This has also been mentioned by Bloomberg.

Source: AP, citing a US official who provided this information at a closed briefing; Bloomberg; European Pravda

Details: The source noted that the United States views the Oreshnik missile more as an attempt at intimidation rather than a weapon that could alter the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

They added that Russia only possesses a limited number of these missiles, and they carry a smaller warhead compared to other missiles Moscow frequently launches on Ukraine.

The official said that, according to US intelligence, Russia could launch the Oreshnik missile on Ukraine once again in the "coming days".

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukrainemissile strikeUSAdefence intelligence
Advertisement:

Trump's special Ukraine envoy believes Kyiv and Moscow are ready for talks

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

Gambling watchdog chief detained over support for Russian online casino – Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation, photos

All News
Ukraine
Hungarian PM responds to criticism from Zelenskyy by saying his idea of "Christmas truce" between Ukraine and Russia was rejected
Ukraine's foreign minister outlines sanctions that West can still impose to force Putin to negotiate
Politico sources confirm that Macron and Tusk to discuss peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:36
World Bank allocates first instalment of US loan to Ukraine involving proceeds from frozen Russian assets
22:18
Trump's special Ukraine envoy believes Kyiv and Moscow are ready for talks
21:38
Rutte and Zelenskyy say Ukraine's position and economy to be discussed in Brussels
21:29
US targets individuals and companies involved in constructing Russia's Nord Stream 2 with new sanctions
21:08
Starmer and Trump discuss support for Ukraine
20:39
EXPLAINERWhat should drive Ukraine for effective EU accession
20:31
NATO secretary general reveals details of informal meeting with leaders, including Zelenskyy
20:28
Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow
20:08
Acting Bulgarian PM won't sign Kyiv-Sofia security agreement without parliamentary approval
19:57
Russians buying up assets of liquidated Russian banks in Ukraine despite de facto ban – media
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: