US intelligence says Russia might launch another Oreshnik intermediate-range missile on Ukraine in coming days – AP

Wreckage from the Oreshnik missile launched on Ukraine on 21 November. Photo: Ukraine’s Security Service

The Associated Press (AP) has reported that US intelligence has determined that Russia may use its new Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine "in the coming days". This has also been mentioned by Bloomberg.

Source: AP, citing a US official who provided this information at a closed briefing; Bloomberg; European Pravda

Details: The source noted that the United States views the Oreshnik missile more as an attempt at intimidation rather than a weapon that could alter the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

They added that Russia only possesses a limited number of these missiles, and they carry a smaller warhead compared to other missiles Moscow frequently launches on Ukraine.

The official said that, according to US intelligence, Russia could launch the Oreshnik missile on Ukraine once again in the "coming days".

