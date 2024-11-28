All Sections
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to escalate situation so that Trump fails to end this war

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 November 2024, 20:08
Zelenskyy in his evening address. Photo: President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Vladimir Putin’s sabre-rattling with the Oreshnik missile is aimed solely at disrupting the efforts of President Trump to end the war.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Today, in Kazakhstan, Putin once again promoted his missiles – his readiness to kill and destroy. To the thousands of missiles that have already struck Ukraine, Putin clearly wants to add thousands more. He has no interest in ending this war. Moreover, Putin wants to prevent others from ending this war. His current sabre-rattling with ‘oreshnik’ is aimed solely at disrupting the efforts of President Trump that are sure to follow his inauguration. [Oreshnik is a medium-range ballistic missile - ed.]

Putin wants to escalate the situation now so that President Trump fails to end the war. Putin is the only culprit in this war and the only one who believes in war. That is why Putin's escalation now is a form of pressure aimed at eventually forcing the president of the United States to accept Russia’s terms. We are aware of all the existing threats. "

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the restoration works after the Russian large-scale attack on 28 November are still ongoing.

Quote: "Some of the strikes involved Kalibr missiles with cluster warheads – a particularly dangerous type of Russian weaponry used against civilians. These significantly complicated the work of our rescuers and repair crews."

Background:

  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that he might use the new Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile against "decision-making centres in Kyiv".
  • As a result of the Russian Federation's large-scale attack on the night of 27-28 November, 12 hits were recorded, primarily to the fuel and energy infrastructure. Ukraine’s Air Force spoke about the peculiarities of Russian tactics, which seek to exhaust the Ukrainian air defence.

