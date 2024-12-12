All Sections
Russia loses another 1,390 soldiers and 28 armoured fighting vehicles

Iryna BalachukThursday, 12 December 2024, 07:49
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia lost another 1,390 soldiers killed and wounded, 28 armoured fighting vehicles, six tanks, and five artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 758,730 (+1,390) military personnel;
  • 9,532 (+6) tanks;
  • 19,644 (+28) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 21,072 (+5) artillery systems;
  • 1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,023 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 20,111 (+0) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,861 (+2) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 31,127 (+54) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,642 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

