Russia loses another 1,390 soldiers and 28 armoured fighting vehicles
Thursday, 12 December 2024, 07:49
Russia lost another 1,390 soldiers killed and wounded, 28 armoured fighting vehicles, six tanks, and five artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 758,730 (+1,390) military personnel;
- 9,532 (+6) tanks;
- 19,644 (+28) armoured combat vehicles;
- 21,072 (+5) artillery systems;
- 1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,023 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 20,111 (+0) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,861 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 31,127 (+54) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,642 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
