Spain sceptical about Trump's intention to "end war in Ukraine in 24 hours"

Spain's Foreign Minister José Luis Albares stated that he does not find US President-elect Donald Trump's claim of "ending the war in 24 hours" realistic, as it is impossible unless Russia desires peace.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Albares expressed doubts about the possibility of reaching an agreement to end the Russia-Ukraine war "in 24 hours," as Donald Trump repeatedly claimed during his election campaign.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I don't see that peace has any space in the mind of Vladimir Putin. That's why I think it's impossible to make it in 24 hours," the Spanish foreign minister said.

He added that allowing Russia to prevail in its war of aggression would make the global situation considerably more dangerous.

Background:

Advertisement:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not take Donald Trump’s campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine "within 24 hours" literally.

According to a survey, over 44% of Ukrainians express trust in US President-elect Donald Trump, a significantly higher figure than in any European country.

Support UP or become our patron!