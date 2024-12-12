Russian forces launched drones on Sumy Oblast on Thursday, 12 December. Early reports indicate that one person was injured and that houses were damaged in the attack.

Source: Sumy City Council on social media

Quote: "A settlement in [Sumy hromada] was attacked twice today by enemy UAVs. One person is known to have been injured, and two houses (windows and roofs) and outbuildings, as well as a car, were damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy City Council

Details: The authorities noted that the head of the settlement and relevant services of the hromada are working at the scene.

Gas and electricity supply in the area have not been affected.

