Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian troops have been bombarding the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, all day long on 12 December, resulting in a woman, 51, being injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Nikopol district was under attack by kamikaze drones and heavy artillery throughout the day. [The town of – ed.] Nikopol and the Marhanets and Pokrovsk hromadas were affected. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A woman, 51, was injured. She will be treated on an outpatient basis."

Details: According to Lysak, 11 houses, two outbuildings and a shop were damaged. The infrastructure and a company were damaged. A gas pipeline and power lines were also damaged.

