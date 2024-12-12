Six European foreign ministers pledge increased aid: Ukraine must win

Foreign ministers from the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, Poland and France, along with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, have pledged to increase support for Ukraine.

Source: a joint statement following a meeting with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Berlin on 12 December, as cited by European Pravda

Details: In their statement, the ministers emphasised that the goals of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine and strong security for Europe are inseparable, asserting that "Ukraine must win".

Quote: "We will continue to support Ukraine on its irreversible path towards full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership. We will also continue to support Ukraine on its path to joining the European Union."

More details: The ministers pledged to strengthen military, economic and financial aid to Ukraine, including "mobilising additional European funding".

The six European diplomats stressed the need to further curb Russia's military build-up and increase pressure on the Kremlin's revenue streams.

Quote: "There can be no peace talks about Ukraine without Ukrainians and without Europeans standing by their side. We are committed to providing Ukraine with ironclad security guarantees, including reliable and long-term military and financial support."

Background: Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha travelled to Berlin on 12 December for discussions with his European counterparts on providing further support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, increasing the cost of the war for Russia, and achieving a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace.

