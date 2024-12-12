All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Tbilisi Christmas tree lighting ceremony set for day of presidential election deemed illegitimate by opposition

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykThursday, 12 December 2024, 21:51
Tbilisi Christmas tree lighting ceremony set for day of presidential election deemed illegitimate by opposition
Georgian protesters near a Christmas tree in Tbilisi. Photo: SOVA

Kakha Kaladze, Mayor of Tbilisi and Secretary-General of Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party, has announced that the country’s main Christmas tree will be unveiled on 14 December – the same day as the presidential election that the opposition has already declared illegitimate.

Source: European Pravda, citing SOVA, a Georgian media outlet

Details: The Tbilisi authorities decided to install the Christmas tree outside the parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue, which since late November has been the site of protests against the government’s decision to abandon Georgia’s EU aspirations.

Advertisement:

Initially, municipal workers were unable to fully assemble the tree due to protesters gathering nearby. Demonstrators later decorated the structure with Georgian, EU, Ukrainian and US flags and photographs of the Georgian media workers who have been injured as the crowds were being dispersed. The workers subsequently removed these decorations to continue putting up the tree, but protesters reinstated them.

Kaladze has now announced that the tree lighting ceremony will take place on Saturday, 14 December. "Of course the children will experience a true celebration and have a joyful time; everything will be done to make that happen," the mayor said.

Quote from the mayor: "Unfortunately there are certain forces, both domestically and abroad, that have been trying to stir up unrest in this country in recent days. However, I want to address our citizens and assure you that peace and development will be ensured and all necessary steps towards our country’s EU integration will be taken. So let’s light the capital's main Christmas tree together and focus on the victories of our homeland." 

Advertisement:

Background: Notably, 14 December is also the date of the indirect presidential election in parliament which the opposition has already refused to recognise. Another large-scale protest outside the parliament building is expected this weekend.

Support UP or become our patron!

Georgia
Advertisement:

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

All News
Georgia
European parliament members visiting Tbilisi join protesters – video
US imposes visa restrictions on individuals involved in undermining democracy in Georgia
Georgian opposition declares non-recognition of presidential election
RECENT NEWS
06:48
Police officer and teenager injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast
06:34
Russia claims attack by over 80 Ukrainian UAVs
05:24
UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine
03:32
Zelenskyy: Ukraine not strong enough for certain diplomatic moves
02:26
Russians occupy Trudove in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
01:32
Russians strike Romny in Sumy Oblast with missiles
01:18
Ukraine's air defence deployed on the outskirts of Kyiv
00:44
Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video
00:00
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih damages local infrastructure, including hospital
23:51
Zelenskyy speaks to Macron of strengthening Ukraine's position
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: