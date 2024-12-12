Russians attack Sumy Oblast 42 times in one day, damaging vehicles and housing

Russian forces struck the border areas of Sumy Oblast 42 times on 12 December, with explosions recorded in nine hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Throughout the day, the Russians carried out 42 attacks on border areas and settlements in Sumy Oblast, with 112 explosions recorded. The areas affected were the Sumy, Khotin, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Druzhba, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas."

Advertisement:

Details: In the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, a civilian vehicle was damaged as a result of the attack.

In the Sumy hromada, a Lancet-type UAV strike (one explosion) was recorded. The attack damaged a civilian vehicle and a residential building.

Support UP or become our patron!