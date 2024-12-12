All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack Sumy Oblast 42 times in one day, damaging vehicles and housing

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 12 December 2024, 23:36
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 42 times in one day, damaging vehicles and housing
Smoke rising after an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces struck the border areas of Sumy Oblast 42 times on 12 December, with explosions recorded in nine hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "Throughout the day, the Russians carried out 42 attacks on border areas and settlements in Sumy Oblast, with 112 explosions recorded. The areas affected were the Sumy, Khotin, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Druzhba, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas."

Advertisement:

Details: In the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, a civilian vehicle was damaged as a result of the attack.

In the Sumy hromada, a Lancet-type UAV strike (one explosion) was recorded. The attack damaged a civilian vehicle and a residential building.

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumy Oblastwarattack
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

All News
Sumy Oblast
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast – photos
A total of 114 Russian strikes recorded in Sumy Oblast’s border areas in a day
Russian airstrike kills couple in Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:37
Russians intensify offensives, but fail to break through – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
10:26
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery supplying Russian army
10:25
Sweden has not ruled out joining peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
09:37
South Korean intelligence reports 100 North Korean soldiers killed and around 1,000 injured fighting against Ukraine
08:43
Ukraine's air defence downs 45 Russian drones, 40 others fail to reach their targets
08:28
Russians try to break through Ukrainian defences on Kursk bridgehead almost 70 times
08:22
Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:20
Zelenskyy confirms visit to Ukraine by Trump's special envoy
07:14
Zelenskyy on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: Positive response from certain leaders
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: