Seven Members of the European Parliament visited Tbilisi on 12 December for a series of meetings and joined a pro-European protest later in the evening.

Details: The delegation included seven MEPs from various political groups who held meetings with President Salome Zourabichvili, opposition parties, civil society and media representatives.

The MEPs expressed their concern over human rights violations, the Georgian authorities' suppression of protests in their comments to the media and emphasised the need for a stronger EU response.

"We urge the authorities to hold one more election that is free, fair and meets European standards", Lithuanian MEP Rasa Juknevičienė stated. She emphasised that the delegation's visit was to support the Georgian people and their aspirations for European integration, rather than any specific political force.

In the evening, the MEPs briefly joined protesters on Rustaveli Avenue near the parliament building, where they were greeted with applause and chants calling for sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, the de facto leader of the ruling party.

Tbilisi is set to witness numerous small-scale protests throughout the day of Friday, 13 December, organised by representatives from various sectors and professions. The main gathering will take place on Rustaveli Avenue in the evening.

The situation in Georgia is expected to be a key topic during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on 16 December. The Council will specifically address the issue of restrictive measures against Georgian officials.

However, media reports suggest that any sanctions imposed may be of primarily symbolic significance.

