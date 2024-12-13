All Sections
Ukrainian foreign minister holds first conversation with newly appointed Lithuanian counterpart

Mariya YemetsFriday, 13 December 2024, 09:20
Ukrainian foreign minister holds first conversation with newly appointed Lithuanian counterpart
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has reported on his first conversation with the new Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that he congratulated Budrys on taking up the post and expressed gratitude for all the assistance Lithuania provides to Ukraine.

Quote: "We are committed to further developing our excellent cooperation and working together to bring a just peace closer."

Background:

  • The new Lithuanian government, headed by Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, was sworn in and began work on 12 December. 
  • On the same day, Paluckas had his first conversation with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. 
  • The previous Lithuanian Foreign Minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, said a mysterious farewell before resigning, promising to "escalate".

Foreign Affairs MinistryLithuania
