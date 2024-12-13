Ukrainian foreign minister holds first conversation with newly appointed Lithuanian counterpart

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has reported on his first conversation with the new Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that he congratulated Budrys on taking up the post and expressed gratitude for all the assistance Lithuania provides to Ukraine.

I had a good call with Kestutis Budrys to personally congratulate him on his appointment as Foreign Minister and thank Lithuania for its unwavering support. We are committed to further developing our excellent cooperation and working together to bring a just peace closer. — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) December 13, 2024

Quote: "We are committed to further developing our excellent cooperation and working together to bring a just peace closer."

Background:

The new Lithuanian government, headed by Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, was sworn in and began work on 12 December.

On the same day, Paluckas had his first conversation with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The previous Lithuanian Foreign Minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, said a mysterious farewell before resigning, promising to "escalate".

