Ukraine ready to resume relations with Syria – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has expressed its readiness to pave the way for the resumption of relations with Syria in the future.

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Quote from Sybiha: "Assad has fallen. This is how it has always been and will always be for dictators who bet on Putin. He always betrays those who rely on him. The main goal now is to restore security in Syria and effectively protect its people from violence.

All efforts must be made to stabilize the region and ensure inclusive political dialogue in Syria for the sake of effectively functioning state institutions.

We express our readiness to pave the way to restoring relations in the future and reaffirm support for the Syrian people."

Update: The Foreign Ministry later published a remark on the fall of Assad's rule, stating that "the events in Syria demonstrate the weakness of the Putin regime, which is unable to fight on two fronts and abandons its closest allies in order to continue the aggression against Ukraine."

"We urge the next Syrian authorities to reconsider relations with the Putin dictatorship, which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Syrian citizens, particularly innocent women and children. We are confident that the completion of Russia's presence in Syria is critical to the country's long-term security."

Details: According to the Foreign Ministry, Moscow prompted the Assad regime to illegally recognise Russia's attempt to annex Crimea, as well as the temporary occupation of parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, forcing Ukraine to break diplomatic relations with Assad’s criminal regime in 2022.

"We hope that in the future Syria will become a state that respects international law, in particular the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, which will pave the way for the restoration of bilateral relations and a full-fledged political dialogue between Kyiv and Damascus," the statement said.

Background:

On the morning of 8 December, the Syrian rebels announced that they had captured the Syrian capital, Damascus. The country's President Bashar al-Assad is reported to have fled.

There is a "very high probability" that Assad could have been killed in a plane crash on the same day, the media reported.

Russia claims that, supposedly as a result of conversations with the rebels, Bashar al-Assad chose to step down as president and leave the country, issuing instructions to transfer authority peacefully.

