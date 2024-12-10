All Sections
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry: 342 official cases of sexual violence сommitted by Russians, real figures even worse

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 10 December 2024, 14:14
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry: 342 official cases of sexual violence сommitted by Russians, real figures even worse
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Sybiha on Facebook

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that as of June 2024, 342 cases of sexual violence committed by the Russians have been documented in Ukraine, with most of the victims being men.

Source: Sybiha at a meeting of the Council on Human Rights, Gender Equality and Diversity at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "According to a UN report, as of June this year, 342 cases of sexual violence committed by the Russians have been documented in Ukraine. Among victims were 236 men, 94 women and 12 minors, including 10 girls and 2 boys. These are only official figures. Unfortunately, the real scale of these crimes will be much larger, and it is even difficult to imagine the full extent of the horror committed by Russian criminals in the occupied territories."

Details: Sybiha said that this was why Ukraine was fighting for justice every day to hold all criminals accountable.

Sybiha noted that Russia has brought destruction to Ukraine that Europe had not experienced since World War II.

Quote: "Sexual violence and gender-based violence, torture, abduction and indoctrination of children, genocide, abuse, restrictions on access to healthcare and education – all of these are an integral and shocking part of Russian aggression. This is the reality that the Russians have brought to Ukraine, it is an element of their policy of terror."

war crimes
