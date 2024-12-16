Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 12 tanks

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost over 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 763,510 (+1,070) military personnel;

9,563 (+12) tanks;

19,736 (+29) armoured combat vehicles;

21,151 (+23) artillery systems;

1,256 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,025 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

20,372 (+16) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,943 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

31,480 (+82) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,650 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!