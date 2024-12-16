All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 12 tanks

Iryna BalachukMonday, 16 December 2024, 07:46
Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 12 tanks
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost over 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 763,510 (+1,070) military personnel;
  • 9,563 (+12) tanks;
  • 19,736 (+29) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 21,151 (+23) artillery systems;
  • 1,256 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,025 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 20,372 (+16) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,943 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 31,480 (+82) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,650 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
Russia
Trump's team studies ways to permanently end Russia's war against Ukraine – Trump's future advisor
Greenpeace warns of ecological disaster due to oil spills from Russian tankers
Russian troops in Syria lack in food and water supplies – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
RECENT NEWS
19:55
Ukrainian-made drones account for 96% of all UAVs for Ukraine's Defence Forces – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:33
Pro-Russian hackers attack website of Italian Foreign Ministry and number of airports
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: