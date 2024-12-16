Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 12 tanks
Monday, 16 December 2024, 07:46
Russia has lost over 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 763,510 (+1,070) military personnel;
- 9,563 (+12) tanks;
- 19,736 (+29) armoured combat vehicles;
- 21,151 (+23) artillery systems;
- 1,256 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,025 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 20,372 (+16) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,943 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 31,480 (+82) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,650 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
