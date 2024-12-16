All Sections
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group tried entering Sumy Oblast on 10 December - Ukrainian Special Forces, video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 16 December 2024, 13:14
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group tried entering Sumy Oblast on 10 December - Ukrainian Special Forces, video
An attempt by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to enter Sumy Oblast. Screenshot: video by SOF

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Ukrainian military have explained that on 10 December, a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) attempted to enter the territory of Sumy Oblast but was destroyed, while Russian propaganda presented it as a "breakthrough" of the border.

Source: press service of Special Operations Forces

Quote from SOF: "The enemy propaganda is once again trying to go for wishful thinking, claiming a "breakthrough across the border in Sumy Oblast and the capture of a border village". In fact, it was an attempt by an enemy SRG to cross the Ukrainian border, which was stopped by Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 10 December."

Details: The SOF operators detected a group of Russian saboteurs and tracked their route. At the same time, the SOF destroyed some of the group with accurate drone attacks and ambushed them.

The remaining Russian soldiers were forced to flee back to Russia. At the same time, the SOF said that their operators caught up with the Russians and had them killed.

Background:

  • On 10 December, DeepState analysts said that the Russian troops had seized about two kilometres of territory in Sumy Oblast near the village of Oleksandriia, as well as part of Kursk Oblast in the direction of Sudzha.
  • The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) stated that no Russians had entered Sumy Oblast. Later, SBGS spokesperson Andrii Demchenko confirmed that there were no border breakthroughs on any of the sections that day.
  • Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, said that the military did not provide information about changes in the situation on the border and that the situation was under control.
  • Sumy Oblast remains one of the border oblasts where the SRGs are most active.

Sumy OblastSpecial Operations Forcesinfiltratorswar
