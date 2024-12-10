DeepState claims Russians entered Sumy Oblast: Ukrainian border guards don't confirm it, local officials say it's disinformation

Analysts from the DeepState monitoring project said that the Russians had seized about 2 kilometres of Sumy Oblast near the village of Oleksandriia, as well as part of Kursk Oblast in the direction of Sudzha, while the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine assured that they had not seen any Russians entering Sumy Oblast.

Source: DeepState; sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the military; Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on Kyiv TV channel; Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Overnight on 9-10 December, DeepState reported Russian advances in Donetsk and Sumy oblasts. DeepState's map shows that the Russians occupied 1.98 square kilometres in Sumy Oblast and advanced in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast.

These changes are displayed as of 10 December. According to the DeepState map, as of 9 December, the area near Oleksandriia was under Ukrainian control.

Sumy Oblast. Screenshot of a DeepState map. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

However, Ukrainska Pravda's sources in the military, who are stationed in Kursk Oblast, say that the Russians crossed the border in Sumy Oblast near Myropillia almost a month ago.

Sumy Oblast . Screenshot of a DeepState map

Andrii Demchenko, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said that border guards did not record the entry of Russian troops into Sumy Oblast.

Quote from Demchenko: "The positions held by the border guards in that area are certainly not directly along the border (I have repeatedly emphasised that we are holding our positions, creating firing positions, creating fortifications – we are doing this where it is beneficial to keep the defence). Speaking about this area, the border guard units did not record any attempts to advance or hostilities in that area.

In addition, the area is characterised by swampy terrain, so it would be difficult for the enemy to gain a foothold or develop their actions there."

Andrii Demchenko added that on the Russian territory of this front, the Russians are trying to advance through Kursk Oblast to drive Ukrainian forces out of their positions.

Quote from Demchenko: "We continue to monitor the situation and hold the line; we will report any changes if they occur."

Sumy Oblast Military Administration called the information about the Russians breaking through the border fake news and Russian disinformation.

Quote from Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration: "As for now, there is no information from the military about changes in the situation at the border, the situation is under control."

Sumy Oblast Military Administration urged citizens to "trust only official sources of information and not to succumb to manipulation by the enemy, who is trying to undermine the situation in Sumy Oblast".

