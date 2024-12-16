Pentagon confirms first North Korean losses in combat against Ukraine

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder has confirmed that North Korean troops have engaged in combat on Russia’s side for the first time in Kursk Oblast, where, US assessments indicate, they suffered losses.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: Ryder confirmed during a briefing that US intelligence indicates that North Korean soldiers took part in last week’s fighting in Kursk Oblast.

Quote: "We do have indications that they have suffered casualties, both killed and wounded."

Ryder said he had no further details.

Background:

Yesterday Ukrainian forces released photos and videos of dead Russian and North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast following recent assaults.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has estimated that North Korean units lost at least 30 soldiers, either killed or wounded.

North Korea and Russia have strengthened their cooperation since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The two nations have signed an agreement under which each side undertakes to provide immediate military assistance to the other in the event of armed aggression against one of them.

Confirmed reports have indicated that North Korea has supplied artillery shells and ballistic missiles to Russia.

