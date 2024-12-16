All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Pentagon confirms first North Korean losses in combat against Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 16 December 2024, 20:50
Pentagon confirms first North Korean losses in combat against Ukraine
North Korean troops. Stock photo: Getty Images

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder has confirmed that North Korean troops have engaged in combat on Russia’s side for the first time in Kursk Oblast, where, US assessments indicate, they suffered losses.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: Ryder confirmed during a briefing that US intelligence indicates that North Korean soldiers took part in last week’s fighting in Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We do have indications that they have suffered casualties, both killed and wounded." 

Ryder said he had no further details. 

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • Yesterday Ukrainian forces released photos and videos of dead Russian and North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast following recent assaults.
  • Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has estimated that North Korean units lost at least 30 soldiers, either killed or wounded.
  • North Korea and Russia have strengthened their cooperation since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The two nations have signed an agreement under which each side undertakes to provide immediate military assistance to the other in the event of armed aggression against one of them.
  • Confirmed reports have indicated that North Korea has supplied artillery shells and ballistic missiles to Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

North KoreaRussiaKursk OblastCasualties
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
North Korea
North Korean army units reinforced with fresh troops after losses in Kursk Oblast
North Koreans and Russians cannot cooperate effectively due to language barrier – ISW
Ukrainian forces post footage of dozens North Korean soldiers killed in Kursk Oblast – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: