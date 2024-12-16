North Korean army units reinforced with fresh troops after losses in Kursk Oblast

The Russians are reinforcing the units of the North Korean army after losses in assaults in Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: Reportedly, North Korean army units suffered significant losses, with at least 30 soldiers killed or wounded, in the areas around the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 14 and 15 December 2024.

In addition, at least three North Korean servicemen went missing near the village of Kurilovka

Assault groups are being reinforced with fresh personnel, in particular from the 94th Separate Brigade of the North Korean army, so as to replenish forces that took casualties and to continue active combat operations in Kursk Oblast, the intelligence reports.

Background:

Following massive assaults on Saturday 15 December, Ukrainian forces released images and videos of the dead Russian and North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast.

On 15 December, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that North Korean soldiers killed eight Kadyrovites – Chechen troops loyal to the country's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov – by friendly fire.

