Russia loses 1,600 soldiers in one day
Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 07:59
Russia has lost 1,600 soldiers killed and wounded, 15 armoured combat vehicles, 8 artillery systems and 4 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 765,110 (+1,600) military personnel;
- 9,567 (+4) tanks;
- 19,751 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
- 21,159 (+8) artillery systems;
- 1,256 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,025 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 20,406 (+34) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,943 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 31,550 (+70) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,650 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
