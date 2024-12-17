Russia loses 1,600 soldiers in one day

Rocket being launched. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,600 soldiers killed and wounded, 15 armoured combat vehicles, 8 artillery systems and 4 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 765,110 (+1,600) military personnel;

9,567 (+4) tanks;

19,751 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;

21,159 (+8) artillery systems;

1,256 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,025 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

20,406 (+34) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,943 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

31,550 (+70) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,650 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.



