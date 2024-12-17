All Sections
Ukraine ready to transit any gas except Russian – Ukraine's PM to his Slovak counterpart

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 17 December 2024, 10:20
Ukraine ready to transit any gas except Russian – Ukraine's PM to his Slovak counterpart
Denys Shmyhal. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated during a conversation with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico on 16 December that Ukraine will not extend the transit of Russian gas after the current contract expires but remains open to discussing the transit of non-Russian gas.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram 

Quote: "The agreement between Ukraine and Russia on gas transit ends on 1 January 2025 and will not be renewed. If the European Commission officially approaches Ukraine regarding the transit of gas other than Russian, we are, of course, ready to discuss and implement appropriate agreements based on the principles of energy security for the entire EU and every European nation."

Details: Shmyhal also emphasised that Russia is using its energy exports to finance the war against Ukraine and to continue destabilising activities against other European countries and the EU.

He added that his conversation with Fico also touched upon increasing cooperation in the electricity sector, as 30% of electricity imports came from Slovakia over the past week.

Background:

  • The termination of the transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine on 31 December is expected to have little impact on the strengthened European gas market.
  • The Ukrainian government is not holding official talks on extending the transit of Russian gas after the current agreement expires.
  • Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has expressed confidence in the outcome of potential negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to ensure the continued supply of Russian gas to several European countries through Ukrainian territory.
  • Ukraine has no intention of extending the gas transit agreement with Russia, which expires at the end of 2024. However, it is open to discussing the transit of gas from other suppliers through its gas transmission system if requested by Europe.
  • Russian gas monopolist Gazprom in its planning for 2025 is assuming that gas transit to Europe via Ukraine will cease after 31 December 2024.
  • Slovakia is set to hold a series of talks to secure Russian gas supplies after the current transit contract through Ukraine expires.

