Slovak PM seeks continued Russian gas transit through Ukraine in 2025

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has announced that Slovakia is holding "very intensive" talks to ensure Ukraine continues to transit Russian gas in 2025.

Source: Voice of America

Details: The gas transit contract between Ukraine and Russia is set to expire on 1 January 2025 and Ukraine has stated it does not plan to extend the agreement.

According to Fico, Slovakia is conducting "very intensive" talks to maintain gas supplies.

"We see no reason to pay more for gas due to geopolitical circumstances," the Slovak prime minister stated during a press conference on 13 December, accusing the West of exerting pressure regarding gas transit.

The European Union has prepared for the cessation of gas transit. The share of Russian gas in Europe has decreased to 6%, with Russian gas transiting through Ukraine dropping to 4%. Austria and Slovakia, which sourced over 90% of their gas from Russia in 2023, are considered the most vulnerable.

EU Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen confirmed that the EU is actively preparing to end all gas cooperation with Russia.

"Our main priority is to completely sever energy ties between the EU and Russia," Jørgensen stated in an interview with Politico.

Background:

Austrian energy company OMV terminated its long-term contract with Russia's Gazprom on 11 December, following the suspension of gas supplies to OMV on 16 November.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer wrote on X (Twitter): "Our country is well prepared. We have built up gas reserves and found alternative suppliers. We cannot be blackmailed."

In response to concerns over potential supply disruptions, the Moldovan Parliament approved a 60-day state of emergency in the energy sector on 12 December.

