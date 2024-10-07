All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine will not extend agreement on Russian gas transit – Ukrainian PM

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 7 October 2024, 15:35
Ukraine will not extend agreement on Russian gas transit – Ukrainian PM
Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Shmyhal on Telegram

Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal has reported that Ukraine will not extend the Russian gas transit contract after it expires in 2025.

Source: Shmyhal at a joint press conference with Slovak PM Robert Fico

Quote: "Ukraine will not extend the transit agreement with Russia after its expiry."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukraine's strategic goal is to impose sanctions on the Russian gas industry and deprive the Kremlin of profits from the sale of hydrocarbons.

"We understand the acute dependence of some countries, in particular Slovakia, on this resource. But we are counting on gradual diversification of supplies," Shmyhal said.

At the same time, Ukraine is ready to continue fulfilling its obligations under the Association Agreement with the EU and the Energy Charter Treaty.

Advertisement:

Read more on this topic: Ukraine is still pumping Russian gas and financing the war against itself. Will this continue in 2025?

Background:

  • Termination of the transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine on 31 December 2024 will have little impact on the strengthened European gas market
  • The Ukrainian government is not conducting official negotiations on the continuation of Russian gas transit after the expiry of the current agreement.
  • Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence in the outcome of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to ensure the continuation of Russian gas supplies through Ukraine to several European countries.
  • Ukraine does not intend to extend the gas transit agreement with Russia, which expires in late 2024, and is ready to discuss the transit of gas from other suppliers through its gas transmission system if requested by Europe.

Support UP or become our patron!

gas
Advertisement:

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

Ukrainian defenders hit oil depot in occupied part of Luhansk Oblast

Speaker Johnson hopes Trump will win elections and end war in Ukraine so further aid unnecessary

Vigil held in Kyiv for Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity – photos

All News
gas
PM of Slovakia to persuade Ukraine to keep gas transit after 2024
Gas transit from Azerbaijan won't protect Ukrainian gas transmission system from Russian attacks
UK imposes sanctions on 2 companies and 5 vessels transporting Russian LNG
RECENT NEWS
23:05
Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts
22:24
Zelenskyy to present Victory Plan in coming days
21:23
Zelenskyy speaks about new model of cooperation with France and counts on result
20:42
Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation
19:21
Two civilians killed and 10 injured in Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on 12 October – photos
19:04
Ukrainian Foreign Minister discusses progress in provision of €35 billion loan with EU chief diplomat
18:03
Third of all Russian attacks over past 24 hours occur on Kurakhove front, Donetsk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
16:45
Russians continue to terrorise Kharkiv Oblast: 5 civilians injured on Saturday
16:29
Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security
15:44
Head of Ukrainian President's Office on Victory Plan: We expect feedback from our partners very soon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: