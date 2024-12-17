Russians attack civilian car with drone in Kherson, injuring two people

Russian forces dropped explosives from a UAV on a civilian car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on 17 December, injuring a 51-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian military attacked a civilian car from a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson in the morning."

Details: It is noted that the 51-year-old man and the 50-year-old woman sustained injuries in the attack. They were diagnosed with blast and craniocerebral injuries, concussion and shrapnel wounds.

They were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

