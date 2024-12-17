UK expands sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced new sanctions against 20 tankers involved in the illegal transportation of Russian oil.

Source: British media, citing Starmer’s statement, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "As Putin’s oil revenues continue to fuel the fires of his illegal war, Ukrainian families are enduring cold, dark nights, often without heating, light or electricity, targeted by Russia’s relentless missile attacks," said Starmer.

"These sanctions will add further pressure to Putin's stalling war economy," Starmer added.

The UK Foreign Office said that today’s sanctions target 20 vessels in the shadow fleet involved in transporting illegal Russian oil, including the Ocean Faye, Andaman Skies and Mianzimu, each of which has transported over four million barrels of Russian oil in 2024.

To date, the UK has imposed sanctions on more than 100 vessels used to transport Russian energy resources, including 93 oil tankers.

Additionally, Starmer announced £35 million in support for Ukraine to help repair its energy infrastructure.

Background:

On 16 December, the EU Council adopted the 15th sanctions package against Russia, aimed at countering sanctions evasion by targeting Russia’s shadow fleet and weakening its defence industrial base.

A group of 12 Nordic-Baltic Eight Plus (NB8+) member states decided to increase surveillance of ships that may be part of Russia's shadow fleet.

