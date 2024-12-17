UK wants to ensure Ukraine has strongest possible position in 2025 – UK PM

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that the United Kingdom wants to ensure Ukraine is in the strongest possible position in 2025.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Starmer's statement during a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre

Details: Starmer stated that strengthening Ukraine's position includes using mechanisms such as economic sanctions and the shadow fleet initiative to combat critical income sources that fund Russian leader Vladimir Putin's war machine.

The UK and Norwegian PMs agreed that steadfast support for Ukraine has been bolstered within the framework of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a group consisting of Ukraine's strongest and most dedicated allies.

The parties also discussed the need to stay ahead of emerging threats, including those in cyberspace. Both prime ministers agreed on the importance of close cooperation with NATO allies across all defence and security areas.

Background:

Representatives of Ukraine and the UK held a fourth round of talks on 12 December regarding a bilateral agreement to transition to a "stronger and deeper partnership".

On 16 December, Norway allocated another NOK 2.7 billion (about US$242.38 million) to strengthen Ukraine's maritime capabilities.

