US secretary of state and UK foreign secretary discuss strengthening military support for Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 16 December 2024, 08:26
Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the need to strengthen military support for Ukraine with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Source: US Department of State, as European Pravda reports

Details: The US State Department said that Blinken spoke with Lammy on Sunday, 15 December.

They discussed the need to increase security assistance to Ukraine, especially "given Russia's escalatory decision" to ask North Korea for military supplies to continue its brutal war of aggression.

The two officials also discussed the situation in Syria and the principles endorsed by the United States and regional countries that should be followed during the transition process and the formation of a new government.

Blinken reiterated the United States' support for an accountable and representative Syrian government elected by the Syrian people.

Background: 

  • North Korea and Russia have intensified their cooperation since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The countries signed an agreement that obliges each party to provide immediate military assistance to the other in the event of armed aggression against one of them.
  • In recent months, there have been confirmed reports that North Korea has sent artillery shells and ballistic missiles to Russia and, more recently, its own troops to fight against Ukraine.
  • Recently, the Pentagon stated that North Korean troops are still in Russia’s Kursk Oblast and have not yet taken direct part in hostilities against Ukraine, but they are ready to engage at any time.

USAUKaid for Ukraine
