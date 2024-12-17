UK reacts to death of Russian general heading nuclear troops: We will not mourn him

The United Kingdom will not mourn the death of Russian General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, who was killed in a Ukrainian operation in Moscow.

Source: The Guardian reports this with reference to a spokesperson for the UK prime minister

Details: The British government has reiterated that Ukraine has the right to self-defence against Russia's illegal war, making it clear that the killing of the Russian general in Moscow is part of this self-defence.

Quote from the UK PM’s spokesperson: "Clearly we are not going to mourn the death of an individual who has propagated an illegal invasion and imposed suffering and death on the Ukrainian people. We have always been clear that Ukraine has the right to self-defence against Russia’s illegal war.

As the prime minister said just yesterday, Russia could put an end to this conflict today. It is Russian aggression that is causing this conflict and the ongoing suffering of the Ukrainian people."

Background:

On 17 December, an explosion in Moscow killed Igor Kirillov and his assistant.

Ukrainska Pravda source in the Ukrainian security services, the blowing up of Kirillov’s car was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced new sanctions against 20 tankers that illegally transported Russian oil.

