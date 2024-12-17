Ukraine's Security Service behind killing of Russia's nuclear troops general – UP source, video

The explosion that killed Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in security services

Details: The source reports that a scooter carrying explosives was detonated when Kirillov and his aide were entering a building on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow. Both were killed, our source said.

Quote: "Kirillov was a war criminal and an absolutely legitimate target, as he gave orders to use banned chemical weapons against the Ukrainian military."

У Москві пролунав вибух, внаслідок чого померли начальник військ радіаційного, хімічного та біологічного захисту ЗС РФ генерал-лейтенант Ігор Кирилов і його водій (за іншою версією – помічник). Відео з російського Telegram-каналу Astra pic.twitter.com/nowO33pUge — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) December 17, 2024

More details: The explosion occurred near a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt as the men were entering the building. An explosive device placed in a scooter standing next to the entrance was detonated.

Russia's investigative committee has classified the deaths of Kirillov and his aide as a terrorist attack.

Russian-language Telegram channel Baza, citing sources, reports that the investigators involved in the case are outraged by the actions of police officers and other operational services who were the first to arrive at the scene of the explosion. The area near the entrance was not fenced off for a long time, passers-by and residents of the Sereda residential complex were walking about the area, and the scooter where the bomb was allegedly hidden was in plain sight, and everyone was taking pictures of it.

The day before, the SSU served Kirillov in absentia with a notice of suspicion of committing a war crime. On the orders of this Russian general, more than 4,800 cases of Russian use of chemical munitions have been recorded since the beginning of the full-scale war.

During the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 2,000 members of the defence forces have been sent to military hospitals and other medical facilities with varying degrees of chemical poisoning.



