Russia loses 1,580 soldiers and 21 armoured combat vehicles on 17 December

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 18 December 2024, 07:44
Rocket being launched. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia lost 1,580 soldiers killed and wounded, 21 armoured combat vehicles and 5 artillery systems on 17 December.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 766,690 (+1,580) military personnel
  • 9,571 (+4) tanks
  • 19,772 (+21) armoured combat vehicles
  • 21,164 (+5) artillery systems
  • 1,256 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 1,025 (+0) air defence systems
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 329 (+0) helicopters
  • 20,470 (+64) tactical and strategic UAVs
  • 2,943 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats
  • 1 (+0) submarine
  • 31,610 (+60) vehicles and fuel tankers
  • 3,652 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

