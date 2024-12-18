Russia loses 1,580 soldiers and 21 armoured combat vehicles on 17 December
Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 07:44
Russia lost 1,580 soldiers killed and wounded, 21 armoured combat vehicles and 5 artillery systems on 17 December.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 766,690 (+1,580) military personnel
- 9,571 (+4) tanks
- 19,772 (+21) armoured combat vehicles
- 21,164 (+5) artillery systems
- 1,256 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 1,025 (+0) air defence systems
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 329 (+0) helicopters
- 20,470 (+64) tactical and strategic UAVs
- 2,943 (+0) cruise missiles
- 28 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarine
- 31,610 (+60) vehicles and fuel tankers
- 3,652 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
