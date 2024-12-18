Russia loses 1,580 soldiers and 21 armoured combat vehicles on 17 December

Rocket being launched. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia lost 1,580 soldiers killed and wounded, 21 armoured combat vehicles and 5 artillery systems on 17 December.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 766,690 (+1,580) military personnel

9,571 (+4) tanks

19,772 (+21) armoured combat vehicles

21,164 (+5) artillery systems

1,256 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

1,025 (+0) air defence systems

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

329 (+0) helicopters

20,470 (+64) tactical and strategic UAVs

2,943 (+0) cruise missiles

28 (+0) ships/boats

1 (+0) submarine

31,610 (+60) vehicles and fuel tankers

3,652 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

