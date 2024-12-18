All Sections
US thinks it's possible new North Korean military units have been deployed in Russia

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 18 December 2024, 08:51
US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US has had no confirmation regarding the deployment of new North Korean units to Russia but does not rule out such a possibility.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a statement by US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a briefing

Details: Miller was asked whether the US had observed a new "tranche" of North Korean troops being sent to Russia.

Quote: "I don’t have any new announcements to make today about new North Korean soldiers that have travelled to Russia."

More details: However, Miller emphasised that the US "continue to assess that’s a possibility".

He also mentioned that the US could confirm that North Korean soldiers had been deployed on the front in Kursk Oblast, "and we have seen them sustain casualties, both killed in action and wounded".

For reference: North Korea and Russia have increased their cooperation since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The countries signed an agreement that obliges each party to provide immediate military aid to the other in the event of armed aggression against one of them.

Background

  • Matthew Miller had previously warned that the potential deployment of North Korean soldiers to Ukraine to take part in hostilities would be regarded as an escalation.
  • Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder confirmed that North Korean troops had engaged in combat on Russia’s side for the first time in Kursk Oblast and suffered losses.

Support UP or become our patron!

USA
Zelenskyy confirms visit to Ukraine by Trump's special envoy
World Bank allocates first instalment of US loan to Ukraine involving proceeds from frozen Russian assets
US targets individuals and companies involved in constructing Russia's Nord Stream 2 with new sanctions
