All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US would regard North Korean troops entering Ukraine as escalation – US Department of State

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 17 December 2024, 07:51
US would regard North Korean troops entering Ukraine as escalation – US Department of State
Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State. Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of State has said that there have been casualties among North Korea's military in Kursk Oblast and warned that the potential deployment of North Korean soldiers to Ukraine to take part in hostilities would be regarded as an escalation.

Source: Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Miller was asked whether the North Korean military would become legitimate targets of Ukraine if they crossed the border.

Advertisement:

In response, Miller said that the US believes that "North Korean soldiers who were deployed to Kursk are already legitimate targets".

Quote from Matthew Miller: "They entered a war, and they are, as such, combatants and are legitimate targets for the Ukrainian military."

Miller noted that he had seen North Korean soldiers who had been killed in action on the battlefield in Russia. 

Advertisement:

Quote from Matthew Miller: "And if they were to cross the border into Ukraine, that would be yet another escalation by the Government of Russia and also an escalation by the Government of North Korea to send North Korean troops to prosecute a war of aggression against an independent, sovereign nation inside that nation’s borders."

He also stressed that this would be an absolute escalation on the part of the North Korean government.

Miller added that in the context of these events, the United States had been taking steps to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities in recent weeks.

Quote from Matthew Miller: "And we will continue to do so."

For reference: North Korea and Russia have increased their cooperation since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The countries signed an agreement that obliges each party to provide immediate military aid to the other in the event of armed aggression against one of them.

Background: 

  • The day before, the Ukrainian military released photos and videos of Russian and North Korean soldiers killed in Kursk Oblast after recent assaults.
  • Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that North Korean units had lost at least 30 soldiers killed or wounded.
  • Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder confirmed that North Korean troops had engaged in combat on Russia’s side for the first time in Kursk Oblast and suffered losses.

Support UP or become our patron!

USANorth KoreaUkrainewar
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
USA
Trump mentions some progress in "ending the war" in Ukraine
US secretary of state and UK foreign secretary discuss strengthening military support for Ukraine
Trump's team studies ways to permanently end Russia's war against Ukraine – Trump's future advisor
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: