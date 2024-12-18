All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service conducts counterintelligence activities in Kyiv's government quarter – photos

Ukrainska Pravda, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 18 December 2024, 11:45
Ukraine's Security Service conducts counterintelligence activities in Kyiv's government quarter – photos
SSU officers. Photo: SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is conducting a series of checks in Kyiv's government quarter on 18 December to enhance public safety and counter possible sabotage.

Source: SSU

Quote: "The [security] measures are being carried out in cooperation with the State Protection Department of Ukraine, the National Police and the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

An SSU officer conducting a check
Photo: SSU

Details: Law enforcement officers report that on 18 December, areas and individual premises (residential premises, offices, common areas in apartment blocks, public service facilities, etc.) in the government quarter are being inspected to identify items prohibited from circulation.

 
SSU officers conducting a check
Photo: SSU

Law enforcement officers warned that temporary restrictions on travel and passage, document checks and vehicle inspections may be imposed in areas where counterintelligence activities are underway.

Ukraine's Security Service intercepts conversation between Russians confirming heavy North Korean losses in Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian law enforcement exposes group of soldiers who collected data on F-16 aircraft for Russians
Footage of explosion in Moscow that killed Russian nuclear troops commander appears online
