Ukraine's Security Service conducts counterintelligence activities in Kyiv's government quarter – photos

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is conducting a series of checks in Kyiv's government quarter on 18 December to enhance public safety and counter possible sabotage.

Quote: "The [security] measures are being carried out in cooperation with the State Protection Department of Ukraine, the National Police and the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

An SSU officer conducting a check Photo: SSU

Details: Law enforcement officers report that on 18 December, areas and individual premises (residential premises, offices, common areas in apartment blocks, public service facilities, etc.) in the government quarter are being inspected to identify items prohibited from circulation.

SSU officers conducting a check Photo: SSU

Law enforcement officers warned that temporary restrictions on travel and passage, document checks and vehicle inspections may be imposed in areas where counterintelligence activities are underway.

