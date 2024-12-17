Ukrainian law enforcement exposes group of soldiers who collected data on F-16 aircraft for Russians

Law enforcement personnel in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast identified a group of individuals who collected data about F-16 military jets for the Russians.

Source: Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General; Ukraine’s Security Service

Details: According to the investigation, one soldier, who is pro-Russian, volunteered to assist an employee of the intelligence centre of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

He gathered and supplied information on the deployment and movement of Ukrainian Armed Forces units and military equipment on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and other Ukrainian regions, as well as the locations of authorities and military authorities to be targeted by missile and air strikes.

The primary objective given to the suspect by the Russians was to determine the locations of Ukrainian soldiers and military equipment, particularly F-16 jets.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, in order to collect information, the suspect deceitfully recruited three soldiers he was acquainted with by claiming to work for Ukrainian intelligence. They maintained contact via Telegram messaging app.

The men were seized in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. During a search of their homes, tangible evidence was discovered that confirms illicit activity in favour of Russia.

In proportion to the offences committed, one of the defendants is charged with high treason committed under martial law, while the other three are accused with unauthorised broadcast of information regarding the movement and location of Ukraine’s defence forces.

According to the reports, preventive measures have been chosen for the four suspects. One was detained without the right to bail, while the others have been taken into custody with bail set.

At the same time, Ukraine's Security Service suspects that the network operated with 12 Russian operatives and informants. Some of them are deserters who voluntarily left Ukrainian Armed Forces units and were recruited by Russia's special forces while evading justice.

The members of the Russian cell worked independently and were all connected by one leader of the agent group, who was in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. According to Ukraine’s Security Service, he used faked cover documents, such as fake certificates of a volunteer and anti-corruption activist, in order to carry out espionage.

Quote: "The Security Service's military counterintelligence exposed the entire enemy cell in due time, detained the organiser, and served his key accomplices with notices of suspicion. The problem of declaring suspicion to other members of the network is now being discussed."

