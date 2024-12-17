All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian law enforcement exposes group of soldiers who collected data on F-16 aircraft for Russians

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 17 December 2024, 15:54
Ukrainian law enforcement exposes group of soldiers who collected data on F-16 aircraft for Russians
Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

Law enforcement personnel in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast identified a group of individuals who collected data about F-16 military jets for the Russians.

Source: Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General; Ukraine’s Security Service 

Details: According to the investigation, one soldier, who is pro-Russian, volunteered to assist an employee of the intelligence centre of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Advertisement:

He gathered and supplied information on the deployment and movement of Ukrainian Armed Forces units and military equipment on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and other Ukrainian regions, as well as the locations of authorities and military authorities to be targeted by missile and air strikes.

The primary objective given to the suspect by the Russians was to determine the locations of Ukrainian soldiers and military equipment, particularly F-16 jets.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, in order to collect information, the suspect deceitfully recruited three soldiers he was acquainted with by claiming to work for Ukrainian intelligence. They maintained contact via Telegram messaging app.

Advertisement:

The men were seized in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. During a search of their homes, tangible evidence was discovered that confirms illicit activity in favour of Russia.

In proportion to the offences committed, one of the defendants is charged with high treason committed under martial law, while the other three are accused with unauthorised broadcast of information regarding the movement and location of Ukraine’s defence forces.

According to the reports, preventive measures have been chosen for the four suspects. One was detained without the right to bail, while the others have been taken into custody with bail set.

At the same time, Ukraine's Security Service suspects that the network operated with 12 Russian operatives and informants. Some of them are deserters who voluntarily left Ukrainian Armed Forces units and were recruited by Russia's special forces while evading justice.

The members of the Russian cell worked independently and were all connected by one leader of the agent group, who was in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. According to Ukraine’s Security Service, he used faked cover documents, such as fake certificates of a volunteer and anti-corruption activist, in order to carry out espionage.

 
 

Quote: "The Security Service's military counterintelligence exposed the entire enemy cell in due time, detained the organiser, and served his key accomplices with notices of suspicion. The problem of declaring suspicion to other members of the network is now being discussed."

Support UP or become our patron!

fighter jetsOffice of the Prosecutor GeneralDnipropetrovsk OblastState Security Service of Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russia increases Shahed attack drone production for winter campaign against Ukraine – ISW

US to announce new US$1.25 billion military aid package for Ukraine on Monday – AP

Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT

Azerbaijan announces for the first time that plane crash in Kazakhstan was caused by weapons strike

Ukraine's national debt reaches almost US$160 bn

Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast

All News
fighter jets
Denmark transferred 6 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine: delivery going according to plan
Norwegian defence minister announces €109m for Ukrainian F-16s during visit to Odesa
France may deliver first 3 Mirage jets to Ukraine in early 2025 – media
RECENT NEWS
07:38
Taras Chmut: We have chaos in the military command
06:42
Russia publishes festive video of air defence shooting down Santa amid reports of Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Grozny
05:46
Russia increases Shahed attack drone production for winter campaign against Ukraine – ISW
04:44
Russians establish drone assembly classes in schools in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine
03:50
Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack caused injuries and destruction in Belgorod Oblast
02:59
Ukrainian intelligence: About 600,000 Russian troops currently deployed to fight against Ukraine
01:57
Russia attacks Mykolaiv with Shahed drones: roof of high-rise building on fire
01:07
Ukrainian intelligence: Ukrainian drones can operate at distance of up to 2,000 kilometres into Russia
00:48
US to announce new US$1.25 billion military aid package for Ukraine on Monday – AP
21:47
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry outlines timeline for second Peace Summit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: