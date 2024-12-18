Ukraine's Security Service intercepts conversation between Russians confirming heavy North Korean losses in Kursk Oblast

A conversation intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine has revealed that the Ukrainian defence forces have inflicted serious losses on Russian and North Korean units in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Details: A new call interception, in which a nurse at a hospital in Moscow Oblast communicates with her husband who is fighting against Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast, has revealed that more than 200 wounded North Korean soldiers were taken to a Russian hospital near Moscow in just a few days.

"Yesterday there was a train with about 100 people. Today, 120 others, making 200. How many more are there? God only knows," complains the nurse.

In the next conversation, she says that wards in Russian hospitals are being given over to North Korean soldiers, and wounded Russians are being treated in worse conditions.

The Russian woman also complains that the wounded North Koreans do not speak Russian, medical staff are not allowed to speak to them in English, and an online translator translates with errors and distortions.

The Security Service of Ukraine noted that its investigators had already opened a criminal case over the North Korean military's participation in the war against Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is being carried out under Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (the crime of aggression).

North Korea and Russia have increased their cooperation since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The countries signed an agreement that obliges each party to provide immediate military assistance to the other in the event of armed aggression against one of them.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that about 11,000 North Korean army personnel had been deployed to Russia.

Ukrainian forces posted photos and videos showing Russian and North Korean soldiers who had been killed in the recent assaults in Kursk Oblast.

The Pentagon believes that the Ukrainian military may have killed or wounded several hundred soldiers sent by North Korea to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.

