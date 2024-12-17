Footage of explosion in Moscow that killed Russian nuclear troops commander appears online

A video of the explosion that killed Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, has been posted online. A source of Ukrainska Pravda reports that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is behind it.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in security services

Details: The video shows Lieutenant General Kirillov and his assistant leave the building, next to which is a scooter with an explosive device. As soon as they are within range, the scooter explodes.

Ще одне відео безпосередньо підриву російського генерала Кіріллова в Москві pic.twitter.com/6uLolCQS2d — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) December 17, 2024

Background:

On 17 December, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Head of Russia’s nuclear troops, and his aide were killed in an explosion in Moscow. The explosion occurred near a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow. An explosive device was detonated in a scooter that was standing next to the entrance.

Russia's investigative committee has classified the deaths of Kirillov and his aide as a terrorist attack.

Later, an Ukrainska Pravda source in the security service reported that the explosion that killed Kirillov was a special operation by the SSU.

Prior to that, the SSU announced that it had served a notice of suspicion on the Russian general who had ordered the use of chemical weapons against Ukraine's defence forces over 4,800 times.

Over 2,000 servicemen from Ukraine's defence forces have been sent to military hospitals and other medical institutions with varying degrees of chemical poisoning during Russia's full-scale invasion.

