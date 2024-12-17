Footage of explosion in Moscow that killed Russian nuclear troops commander appears online
Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 13:27
A video of the explosion that killed Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, has been posted online. A source of Ukrainska Pravda reports that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is behind it.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in security services
Details: The video shows Lieutenant General Kirillov and his assistant leave the building, next to which is a scooter with an explosive device. As soon as they are within range, the scooter explodes.
Ще одне відео безпосередньо підриву російського генерала Кіріллова в Москві pic.twitter.com/6uLolCQS2d— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) December 17, 2024
Background:
- On 17 December, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Head of Russia’s nuclear troops, and his aide were killed in an explosion in Moscow. The explosion occurred near a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow. An explosive device was detonated in a scooter that was standing next to the entrance.
- Russia's investigative committee has classified the deaths of Kirillov and his aide as a terrorist attack.
- Later, an Ukrainska Pravda source in the security service reported that the explosion that killed Kirillov was a special operation by the SSU.
- Prior to that, the SSU announced that it had served a notice of suspicion on the Russian general who had ordered the use of chemical weapons against Ukraine's defence forces over 4,800 times.
- Over 2,000 servicemen from Ukraine's defence forces have been sent to military hospitals and other medical institutions with varying degrees of chemical poisoning during Russia's full-scale invasion.
