Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day
Thursday, 19 December 2024, 07:42
Over the past day, Russia has lost 1,530 soldiers killed and wounded, 27 armoured combat vehicles and 14 artillery systems.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 768,220 (+1,530) military personnel
- 9,576 (+5) tanks
- 19,799 (+27) armoured combat vehicles
- 21,178 (+14) artillery systems
- 1,256 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 1,026 (+1) air defence systems
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 329 (+0) helicopters
- 20,521 (+51) tactical and strategic UAVs
- 2,943 (+0) cruise missiles
- 28 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarine
- 31,678 (+68) vehicles and fuel tankers
- 3,656 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
