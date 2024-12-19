Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day

All Sections
Iryna BalachukThursday, 19 December 2024, 07:42
Ukrainian operating artillery system. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, Russia has lost 1,530 soldiers killed and wounded, 27 armoured combat vehicles and 14 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 768,220 (+1,530) military personnel
  • 9,576 (+5) tanks
  • 19,799 (+27) armoured combat vehicles
  • 21,178 (+14) artillery systems
  • 1,256 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 1,026 (+1) air defence systems
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 329 (+0) helicopters
  • 20,521 (+51) tactical and strategic UAVs
  • 2,943 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats
  • 1 (+0) submarine
  • 31,678 (+68) vehicles and fuel tankers
  • 3,656 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

