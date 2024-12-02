Russia sets up third air defence tower near Kerch bridge – media, photos

Journalists from the Centre for Investigative Journalism have reported that in temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian authorities are constructing a third tower for deploying a short-range air defence system near the Kerch Bridge.

Source: Radio Liberty, citing the Centre for Investigative Journalism

Quote: "The first discovered towers consist of two parts: an inner section – a transformer tower with stairs, and an outer section – a metal frame that secures and supports the entire structure, with a combat module of the Pantsir-S1M surface-to-air missile and gun system mounted on top."

Details: The Centre for Investigative Journalism has released a recent photo taken in late November 2024. The image shows the inner part of a tower, which is reportedly located near the 10th span of the bridge, counting from the arch.

The inside of the new tower (in red) near the Kerch bridge in November 2024, as well as one of the two towers noted earlier. Photo: investigator.org.ua

Russia increases the protection of the Kerch Bridge by putting more towers with air defence systems near it Photo: investigator.org.ua

In mid-November, the Centre for Investigative Journalism reported that the line of Czech hedgehog obstacles near the Kerch Bridge had doubled in length over the course of a month, reaching 1.5 kilometres.

On 13 September 2024, the Centre for Investigative Journalism reported that in temporarily occupied Crimea near the Kerch Bridge, Russian forces installed metal fences to protect the bridge's concrete supports from attacks by underwater and surface drones.

On 20 August, a construction resembling a second bridge was spotted near the Kerch Bridge in temporarily occupied Crimea.

