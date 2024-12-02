All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia sets up third air defence tower near Kerch bridge – media, photos

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 2 December 2024, 18:38
Russia sets up third air defence tower near Kerch bridge – media, photos
Photo: investigator.org.ua

Journalists from the Centre for Investigative Journalism have reported that in temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian authorities are constructing a third tower for deploying a short-range air defence system near the Kerch Bridge.

Source: Radio Liberty, citing the Centre for Investigative Journalism

Quote: "The first discovered towers consist of two parts: an inner section – a transformer tower with stairs, and an outer section – a metal frame that secures and supports the entire structure, with a combat module of the Pantsir-S1M surface-to-air missile and gun system mounted on top."

Advertisement:

Details: The Centre for Investigative Journalism has released a recent photo taken in late November 2024. The image shows the inner part of a tower, which is reportedly located near the 10th span of the bridge, counting from the arch.

 
The inside of the new tower (in red) near the Kerch bridge in November 2024, as well as one of the two towers noted earlier.
Photo: investigator.org.ua

Журналісти зазначають, що перші дві вежі з комплексами "Панцир-С1М" були виявлені наприкінці вересня 2024 року з обох боків віадука на острові Тузла. Їх встановлення, ймовірно, відбулося в середині того ж місяця.

 
Russia increases the protection of the Kerch Bridge by putting more towers with air defence systems near it
Photo: investigator.org.ua

In mid-November, the Centre for Investigative Journalism reported that the line of Czech hedgehog obstacles near the Kerch Bridge had doubled in length over the course of a month, reaching 1.5 kilometres.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 13 September 2024, the Centre for Investigative Journalism reported that in temporarily occupied Crimea near the Kerch Bridge, Russian forces installed metal fences to protect the bridge's concrete supports from attacks by underwater and surface drones.
  • On 20 August, a construction resembling a second bridge was spotted near the Kerch Bridge in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Support UP or become our patron!

Crimeaair defence
Advertisement:

US announces new aid package for Ukraine worth almost a billion dollars

SpaceX to provide Ukraine with wider access to militarised version of Starlink at Pentagon's request – Bloomberg

Fitch Rating affirms Ukraine's rating at "Restricted Default" level

Second batch of F-16s from Denmark is in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Scholz optimistic about reaching agreement with Trump on joint strategy for Russo-Ukrainian war

Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels attack Russian assets in Black Sea – photos, videos

All News
Crimea
Russia claims drone attack on three oblasts and temporarily occupied Crimea
Ukrainian intelligence hits three more Russian radar stations in Crimea
Putin's statements about new Oreshnik strikes are empty threats – ISW
RECENT NEWS
23:43
US announces new aid package for Ukraine worth almost a billion dollars
22:48
Government-hired thugs beat up members of Georgian opposition Coalition for Change and journalists in Tbilisi – video
19:59
Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump and Macron: Peace through strength is possible – video
19:35
Meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump and Macron lasted 35 minutes
19:03
Zelenskyy meets with Georgian president and urges her not to let Putin take over Georgia – video
18:44
Zelenskyy arrives at Élysée Palace to meet with Macron and Trump – video
18:30
Zelenskyy, Macron and Trump to hold joint meeting
18:09
UpdatedTwo children among civilians killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, number of wounded increases
17:59
SpaceX to provide Ukraine with wider access to militarised version of Starlink at Pentagon's request – Bloomberg
17:57
Zelenskyy and Austrian chancellor discuss further support for Ukraine in Paris
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: