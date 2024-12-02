Russia claims drone attack on three oblasts and temporarily occupied Crimea

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that drones attacked three Russian oblasts and temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 1-2 December.

Details: The Russian ministry claimed that their air defence systems destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones on the night of 1-2 December.

According to the ministry, eight UAVs were downed over Kursk Oblast, four over Bryansk Oblast, one over Belgorod Oblast and two over temporarily occupied Crimea.

