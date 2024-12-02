All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia claims drone attack on three oblasts and temporarily occupied Crimea

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 2 December 2024, 06:44
Russia claims drone attack on three oblasts and temporarily occupied Crimea
An UAV. Stock photo: Ukrinform

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that drones attacked three Russian oblasts and temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 1-2 December.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian ministry claimed that their air defence systems destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones on the night of 1-2 December.

Advertisement:

According to the ministry, eight UAVs were downed over Kursk Oblast, four over Bryansk Oblast, one over Belgorod Oblast and two over temporarily occupied Crimea.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiadroneswarCrimea
Advertisement:

Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Syrian rebels have captured Damascus: Assad regime has fallen – video

Russia won't cease offensive on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast despite record losses – ISW

US announces new aid package for Ukraine worth almost a billion dollars

All News
Russia
North Korean troops in Russia led by 3 generals, 2,000 soldiers already in combat units – intelligence
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast 16 times and storm on 2 fronts in Ukraine
Russia loses 1,790 soldiers in one day
RECENT NEWS
15:54
Ukraine ready to resume relations with Syria – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
15:42
EU's chief diplomat associates fall of Assad's regime with Russia and Iran's weakness
15:17
Kremlin wants Zelenskyy to lift ban on contacts with Russia
14:46
Mykolaiv marines successfully repel attacks by Russian paratroopers in Kursk Oblast – video
14:42
Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media
14:12
Syrian President Assad "leaves his position and country after negotiations with rebels" – Russian Foreign Ministry
12:57
Zelenskyy: 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since full-scale war began
12:48
Separate unmanned systems regiment to be created on basis of Ukraine's K-2 battalion
12:29
Warning bells begin ringing much stronger for Russian economy – senior Biden aide
11:12
Ukrainian special forces post video of Russian trenches being cleared – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: