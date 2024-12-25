Russia loses 1,600 soldiers in one day

A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,600 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 10 artillery systems and 8 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 779,320 (+1,600) military personnel

military personnel 9,628 (+4) tanks

tanks 19,923 (+8) armoured combat vehicles

armoured combat vehicles 21,333 (+10) artillery systems

artillery systems 1,256 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

1,030 ( +0 ) air defence systems

+0 air defence systems 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

329 (+0) helicopters

20,908 (+74) tactical and strategic UAVs

tactical and strategic UAVs 2,948 (+0) cruise missiles

28 (+0) ships/boats

1 (+0) submarine

32,117 (+31) vehicles and fuel tankers

vehicles and fuel tankers 3,667 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

