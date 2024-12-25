Russia loses 1,600 soldiers in one day
Wednesday, 25 December 2024, 07:50
Russia has lost 1,600 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 10 artillery systems and 8 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 779,320 (+1,600) military personnel
- 9,628 (+4) tanks
- 19,923 (+8) armoured combat vehicles
- 21,333 (+10) artillery systems
- 1,256 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 1,030 (+0) air defence systems
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 329 (+0) helicopters
- 20,908 (+74) tactical and strategic UAVs
- 2,948 (+0) cruise missiles
- 28 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarine
- 32,117 (+31) vehicles and fuel tankers
- 3,667 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
