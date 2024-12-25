Plane crashes in Kazakhstan with nearly 70 onboard travelling from Baku to Grozny – videos

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight travelling from Baku to Grozny has crashed in Kazakhstan with nearly 70 passengers onboard. Several survivors are in a critical condition.

Source: Radio Liberty's Kazakhstan service; Baza; RIA Novosti

Details: A passenger plane crashed near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, during a flight from Baku to Grozny (Chechnya, Russia).

Reports indicate the aircraft signalled an emergency while flying over the Caspian Sea.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations stated that 52 firefighters and 11 firefighting appliances were dispatched to the crash site in Aktau: "Upon arrival, the aircraft was found burning."

Кадри авіакатастрофи пасажирського літака "Баку-Грозний" у Казахстані pic.twitter.com/6zm7ppThC7 Advertisement: December 25, 2024

The number of casualties is being confirmed, with preliminary reports confirming survivors among the dozens onboard.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport announced the launch of a special investigation into the crash: "The circumstances of the incident are being confirmed. A special investigation will be conducted".

Кадри після авіатрощі літака Azerbaijan Airlines, що летів із Баку до Грозного pic.twitter.com/RUPgougv7p — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) December 25, 2024

The company KazAeroNavigation claimed that the crash may have occurred due to a bird strike and a steering system malfunction.

Russian media reported that 67 passengers and 5 crew members were onboard the aircraft.

Additionally, some Russian sources speculated that the plane may have changed course due to a potential drone attack on Chechnya. Preliminary reports suggest Grozny was targeted by multiple drones, prompting the airport to implement a Kovyor (Carpet) plan. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]

Initial information suggests that citizens of Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were among the passengers.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Health confirmed that survivors are in a critical condition.

