All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Plane crashes in Kazakhstan with nearly 70 onboard travelling from Baku to Grozny – videos

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 25 December 2024, 09:45
Plane crashes in Kazakhstan with nearly 70 onboard travelling from Baku to Grozny – videos
Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Photo: Screenshot from a video

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight travelling from Baku to Grozny has crashed in Kazakhstan with nearly 70 passengers onboard. Several survivors are in a critical condition.

Source: Radio Liberty's Kazakhstan service; Baza; RIA Novosti

Details: A passenger plane crashed near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, during a flight from Baku to Grozny (Chechnya, Russia).

Advertisement:

Reports indicate the aircraft signalled an emergency while flying over the Caspian Sea.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations stated that 52 firefighters and 11 firefighting appliances were dispatched to the crash site in Aktau: "Upon arrival, the aircraft was found burning."

The number of casualties is being confirmed, with preliminary reports confirming survivors among the dozens onboard.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport announced the launch of a special investigation into the crash: "The circumstances of the incident are being confirmed. A special investigation will be conducted".

The company KazAeroNavigation claimed that the crash may have occurred due to a bird strike and a steering system malfunction.

Russian media reported that 67 passengers and 5 crew members were onboard the aircraft.

Additionally, some Russian sources speculated that the plane may have changed course due to a potential drone attack on Chechnya. Preliminary reports suggest Grozny was targeted by multiple drones, prompting the airport to implement a Kovyor (Carpet) plan. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]

Initial information suggests that citizens of Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were among the passengers.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Health confirmed that survivors are in a critical condition.

Support UP or become our patron!

aircraftKazakhstanChechnya
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defence keeps responding: 3 Russian missiles and 13 UAVs shot down, Chernihiv attacked by Iskanders

Transnistria refuses to purchase gas from the West, awaits help from Russia

Russians attack Chernihiv: Explosions reported

German opposition supports deployment of German peacekeepers in Ukraine

Ramstein meeting to be held on 9 January – media

Ukrainians in Poland receive fake draft notices

All News
aircraft
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russian missile strike on Ukraine
Ukrainian pilot, participant of fierce battles, killed in action – Ukrainian Air Force
Russian Su-30 fighter jet burnt out on airfield in Russia – video
RECENT NEWS
21:04
Russia launches more than three hundred drones in three days of new year – Zelenskyy
20:41
Ukrainian air defence keeps responding: 3 Russian missiles and 13 UAVs shot down, Chernihiv attacked by Iskanders
20:24
Number of casualties rises to 40 after Russian UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
20:18
White House announces new security aid for Ukraine in coming days
19:05
Lithuanian foreign minister shows aftermath of Russian strike on honorary consulate in Kherson – photos
18:53
Two men injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
18:40
Finnish court upholds detention of shadow fleet tanker that damaged cables – Bloomberg
18:24
EXPLAINERHow the Kremlin is giving up Transnistria to regain control over Moldova
18:21
Transnistria refuses to purchase gas from the West, awaits help from Russia
18:05
Russians attack Chernihiv: Explosions reported
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: