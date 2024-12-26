All Sections
Most Western Europeans think allies' support for Ukraine is insufficient

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 26 December 2024, 14:59
A survey has found that most Western Europeans believe Ukraine's allies are falling short in both imposing economic sanctions on Moscow and providing military and other support to Kyiv, leaving Russia's potential victory in the war unchecked.

Source: the results of a December YouGov survey conducted in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, and the United Kingdom, as reported by European Pravda, citing The Guardian

Around 66% of Danes, 63% of Swedes and Spaniards, 59% of Britons, 53% of Germans and Italians, and 52% of French respondents believe that the overall support for Ukraine falls short.

Despite this, only a small percentage think their own country should do more to help.

Only a minority supported increasing aid to Ukraine – 29% in Sweden, 21% in the United Kingdom and Germany, 14% in France, and just 11% in Italy, and the majority in each country believe support should either remain unchanged or be scaled back.

Support for specific measures, such as strengthening sanctions, providing more weapons, deploying additional troops to NATO allies in Eastern Europe, or coordinating airstrikes on Russian targets in Ukraine, was either stable or had declined compared to previous levels.

Asked about the likely situation a year from now, few Western Europeans expected either Russia or Ukraine to claim victory. Most believed the conflict would either continue or be resolved through a peaceful settlement.

Respondents in Denmark (47%), Germany (40%), the United Kingdom, France (38%), and Italy (36%) were more optimistic about the possibility of a peaceful resolution. In contrast, those in Spain (36%) and Sweden (35%) were slightly more inclined to anticipate ongoing fighting.

The survey also showed a significant decline in Western Europeans' willingness to support Ukraine "until it wins" at a critical time for Kyiv.

Furthermore, people in Western Europe were divided over their stance on a potential peaceful settlement that could leave Russia in control of parts of Ukraine it illegally seized after the February 2022 invasion, a scenario reportedly considered by US President-elect Donald Trump.

