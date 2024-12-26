All Sections
Lukashenko says he expects to receive dozen Oreshnik missile systems from Russia

European Pravda, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 26 December 2024, 18:22
Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: BelTA

Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expects that Belarus will initially receive ten Oreshnik missile systems from Russia, but then the number can be increased if Russia so wishes.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Belarusian pro-government BelTA news agency

Details: Lukashenko said that at the first stage, Moscow is to transfer ten units of Oreshnik missile systems to Minsk.

Quote from Lukashenko: "I think it will be ten for now, and then we'll see. If Russians want to deploy more, we will deploy more.’

Background:

  • In 2025, Belarus may deploy the Oreshnik systems, which Moscow used to threaten the West after Ukraine was allowed to launch long-range strikes against Russia.
  • Earlier, Lukashenko noted that the Oreshniks are planned to be deployed in such a way that the distance to the targets is minimal.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Vladimir Putin’s sabre-rattling with the Oreshnik missile is aimed solely at disrupting President Trump’s efforts to end the war.

