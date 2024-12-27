Russia loses 1,650 soldiers in one day

Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia has lost 1,650 soldiers killed and wounded, 22 artillery systems, 18 armoured combat vehicles and 14 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 782,510 (+1,650) military personnel

military personnel 9,644 (+14) tanks

tanks 19,951 (+18) armoured combat vehicles

armoured combat vehicles 21,379 (+22) artillery systems

artillery systems 1,256 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

1,032 (+1) air defence systems

air defence systems 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

329 (+0) helicopters

20,999 (+28) tactical and strategic UAVs

tactical and strategic UAVs 3,003 (+0) cruise missiles

28 (+0) ships/boats

1 (+0) submarine

32,262 (+82) vehicles and fuel tankers

vehicles and fuel tankers 3,668 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

