Russia loses 1,650 soldiers in one day
Friday, 27 December 2024, 07:40
Russia has lost 1,650 soldiers killed and wounded, 22 artillery systems, 18 armoured combat vehicles and 14 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 782,510 (+1,650) military personnel
- 9,644 (+14) tanks
- 19,951 (+18) armoured combat vehicles
- 21,379 (+22) artillery systems
- 1,256 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 1,032 (+1) air defence systems
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 329 (+0) helicopters
- 20,999 (+28) tactical and strategic UAVs
- 3,003 (+0) cruise missiles
- 28 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarine
- 32,262 (+82) vehicles and fuel tankers
- 3,668 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!