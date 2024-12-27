All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Defence Ministry authorises use of new Ukrainian unmanned all-terrain vehicle

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 27 December 2024, 13:23
Ukraine's Defence Ministry authorises use of new Ukrainian unmanned all-terrain vehicle
The new all-terrain vehicle. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified a robotic platform known as the Ravlyk (Snail), authorising its use by Ukrainian forces.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "Ravlyk is small and easy to transport on a car trailer. It weighs a little over half a tonne and can carry several hundred kilograms of cargo or pull a nearly two-tonne trailer."

Advertisement:

Details: The Defence Ministry said the robotic platform has protection against dust, dirt and moisture, so it can operate without fail in harsh weather conditions. In addition, the electric motor and all-terrain tyres enable the Ravlyk to move very quietly.

The all-terrain vehicle can easily overcome various obstacles and difficult terrain, such as off-road, mud, sand mounds, narrow ditches, and low vertical obstacles, the Defence Ministry said.

Background: On 25 December, the Ministry of Defence authorised the supply of the Shchedryk, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle, to military units.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

armyweapons
Advertisement:

Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Slovak PM ramps up threats to Ukraine over its suspension of Russian gas transit

Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles

Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters

Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video

All News
army
Ukrainian Armed Forces working to extend recruit training to 2 months, commander-in-chief says
Putin expands youth militarisation programme for long-term war in Ukraine – ISW
Ukraine carries out new attack using only robotic systems – ISW
RECENT NEWS
22:43
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns manipulative statements of Polish presidential candidate about Ukraine
21:03
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
20:26
US defense secretary believes Putin is desperate, sign of it is deployment of North Korean troops
20:22
Norway to allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Ukraine's defence minister
20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT
20:06
EXPLAINERWhat lessons should the EU learn amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine?
20:05
Number of casualties from Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 122
19:48
Former Ukraine's Defence Ministry officials conspired with businessman to supply low-quality uniforms and body armour – investigation
19:38
Ukraine's foreign minister and his French counterpart agree on steps to strengthen support for Ukraine
19:18
Zelenskyy arrives in Italy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: