Ukraine's Defence Ministry authorises use of new Ukrainian unmanned all-terrain vehicle

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified a robotic platform known as the Ravlyk (Snail), authorising its use by Ukrainian forces.

Quote: "Ravlyk is small and easy to transport on a car trailer. It weighs a little over half a tonne and can carry several hundred kilograms of cargo or pull a nearly two-tonne trailer."

Details: The Defence Ministry said the robotic platform has protection against dust, dirt and moisture, so it can operate without fail in harsh weather conditions. In addition, the electric motor and all-terrain tyres enable the Ravlyk to move very quietly.

The all-terrain vehicle can easily overcome various obstacles and difficult terrain, such as off-road, mud, sand mounds, narrow ditches, and low vertical obstacles, the Defence Ministry said.

Background: On 25 December, the Ministry of Defence authorised the supply of the Shchedryk, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle, to military units.

