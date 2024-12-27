All Sections
Ukrainian Armed Forces working to extend recruit training to 2 months, commander-in-chief says

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 27 December 2024, 10:56
Ukrainian Armed Forces working to extend recruit training to 2 months, commander-in-chief says
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

The Ukrainian military leadership is working on an algorithm to increase basic general military training to 2 months.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "We are currently working on establishing conditions for a two-month preparation period for participation in combat operations. After all, high-quality training means, first and foremost, the preservation of the lives and health of our soldiers.

In accordance with my decisions, we have seen the passing-out of the first servicemen who have undergone basic general military training for one and a half months instead of the previous 30-day training.

The subsequent course for a new recruit in a military unit is expected to last five to fourteen days.

However, this requirement is not always met in the current environment of intense hostilities.

I stressed the need to ensure a full 14-day adaptation period for recruits in brigades. Commanders must prepare soldiers for the challenges of modern warfare as much as possible to preserve them in combat."

Details: Syrskyi noted that he had conducted the final annual meeting with representatives of the General Staff, commanders of the branches and services of the armed forces and commanders of individual combat units.

He mentioned that he had received reports on training challenges and their solutions and outlined tasks to enhance and expand the quality of training. This included updating combat training standards, conducting training at combat brigades' facilities and other related measures.

Background:

  • In October, the General Staff announced that Syrskyi would decide on a new model for basic combined arms training in December and did not rule out extending the duration of this training if the operational situation permitted.
  • Since 1 November, all 27 training centres in Ukraine have extended the duration of basic military training from 30 to 45 days. The expanded programme now includes additional instruction on using drones and electronic warfare devices, alongside training with collective weapons such as machine guns and grenade launchers. The number of firing exercises has increased from 23 to 45, and the amount of ammunition for the upgraded Kalashnikov assault rifle has risen from approximately 500 to 866 rounds.

