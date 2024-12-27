All Sections
Zelenskyy: If China is genuine in its statements, it must influence Pyongyang

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 27 December 2024, 21:20
Zelenskyy in his evening address. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the situation on the frontline. He noted that if China is genuine in its statements that the war should not escalate, it must exert appropriate influence on Pyongyang.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "I held a meeting of the Staff today, with a separate report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi regarding the front. The Donetsk areas are the most intense, as well as Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kharkiv oblasts. [We discussed] details of Kursk Oblast’s developments – the North Korean military is involved in the fighting.

They have many losses. A great deal. And we can see that the Russian military and the North Korean enforcers have no interest in the survival of these Koreans at all. Everything is arranged in a way that makes it impossible for us to capture the Koreans as prisoners – their own people are executing them, there are such cases. And the Russians send them into assaults with minimal protection.

Today we received reports on several soldiers from North Korea, our warriors managed to capture them. But they were seriously wounded and could not be resuscitated. This is one of the manifestations of the madness dictatorships are capable of.

The Korean nation should not lose its people in the battles in Europe. And this can be influenced, particularly by Korea's neighbors, especially China. If China is sincere in its statements that the war should not escalate, it must exert appropriate pressure on Pyongyang."

ZelenskyyChinaNorth Korea
