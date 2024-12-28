All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Entire city of Pokrovsk left without electricity

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 December 2024, 10:50
Entire city of Pokrovsk left without electricity
Porkovsk on the map. Source: DeepState map

The entire city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast is experiencing an emergency power outage as of the morning of 28 December.

Source: Pokrovsk City Military Administration

Details: Power engineers are investigating the cause of the power outage, which has not yet been disclosed. 

Advertisement:

The timeline for restoring the electricity supply also remains unknown.

Background: The Russians are trying to break through to Pokrovsk through the Ukrainian flanks and encircle the city, using superior forces and formations from three armies.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastoccupation
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Slovak PM ramps up threats to Ukraine over its suspension of Russian gas transit

Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles

Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters

Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians amass forces to attack Donetsk Oblast's Novoielyzavetivka – DeepState
Russian forces occupy Ukrainka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
Russians hit multi-storey building in Chasiv Yar with drone: two people killed
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's security and recovery
23:45
Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, leaving two injured
23:28
Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
23:14
Ukraine's defence minister announces next Ramstein meeting scheduled for February
22:43
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns manipulative statements of Polish presidential candidate about Ukraine
22:31
Ukrainian forces repel 25 Russian attacks on Kursk front – Ukraine's General Staff
21:03
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
20:26
US defense secretary believes Putin is desperate, sign of it is deployment of North Korean troops
20:22
Norway to allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Ukraine's defence minister
20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: