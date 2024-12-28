Entire city of Pokrovsk left without electricity

The entire city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast is experiencing an emergency power outage as of the morning of 28 December.

Source: Pokrovsk City Military Administration

Details: Power engineers are investigating the cause of the power outage, which has not yet been disclosed.

The timeline for restoring the electricity supply also remains unknown.

Background: The Russians are trying to break through to Pokrovsk through the Ukrainian flanks and encircle the city, using superior forces and formations from three armies.

